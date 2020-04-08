Global  

California strikes deal to buy 200 million masks a month, says Gavin Newsom

SFGate Wednesday, 8 April 2020
California Governor Gavin Newsom left TV host Rachel Maddow stunned Tuesday night when he said on her show that he has struck a deal to buy 200 million masks a month for the state.
Newsom Signs Deal For N95 Masks

Newsom Signs Deal For N95 Masks 00:17

 Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a deal to obtain 200 million N95 masks per month for California.

