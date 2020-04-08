Global  

Three women killed, one injured in stabbing attack at Tennessee truck stop

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Three women were killed and one was injured during a stabbing at a truck stop in Knoxville, Tennessee Tuesday. The suspect was also killed.
 
