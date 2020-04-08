Global  

Coronavirus updates: Los Angeles mayor issues face coverings mandate

SFGate Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a mandate Tuesday night requiring residents to wear face coverings when leaving their homes to go to the supermarket, doctor's office or any other essential service allowed to be open under California's shelter-in-place order.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Garcetti Says Non-Medical Essential Workers, Customers Required To Wear Face Coverings

Garcetti Says Non-Medical Essential Workers, Customers Required To Wear Face Coverings 02:22

 Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that non-medical essential employers as well as customers visiting essential businesses in the city of Los Angeles will be required to wear facial coverings starting Friday.

