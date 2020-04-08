Global  

Charlotte Figi, 13-year-old Coloradan whose CBD journey inspired medical marijuana reform, dies of coronavirus

Denver Post Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Charlotte Figi, the young Colorado Springs girl whose battle with Dravet syndrome inspired changes to medical marijuana laws, has died of complications from the coronavirus, according to a nonprofit organization co-founded by her mother. She was 13 years old.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Colorado Girl Who Inspired CBD Movement To Control Seizures, Dies From Coronavirus

Colorado Girl Who Inspired CBD Movement To Control Seizures, Dies From Coronavirus 00:37

 Charlotte Figi, a Colorado girl who was among the first children to be treated with medical marijuana to control seizures, has passed away after fighting coronavirus. She was 13 years old. Katie Johnston reports.

