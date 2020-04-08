Global  

Atlanta Falcons to wear all-black home uniforms as part of redesign

Denver Post Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black jerseys for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates “to match the modern progression of Atlanta.”
