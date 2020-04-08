Atlanta Falcons to wear all-black home uniforms as part of redesign Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black jerseys for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates “to match the modern progression of Atlanta.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this News Aggregated Atlanta Falcons to wear all-black home uniforms as part of redesign https://t.co/MP4gcKy7uc 1 hour ago Ryan Craft RT @WTVCSports: NEW: The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black jerseys for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign… 1 hour ago WTVC Sports NEW: The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black jerseys for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a… https://t.co/bZkxy0wAT7 1 hour ago