CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to coronavirus

Denver Post Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: CDC guidelines for homemade masks

CDC guidelines for homemade masks 01:58

 The CDC recently issued a recommendation to wear a mask anytime you step out of the home, which should only be for essential activities. Fox 4 looked into the best ways to make your own mask, as well as information on who shouldn't be wearing one.

