CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to coronavirus Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic. 👓 View full article

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published 2 days ago CDC guidelines for homemade masks 01:58 The CDC recently issued a recommendation to wear a mask anytime you step out of the home, which should only be for essential activities. Fox 4 looked into the best ways to make your own mask, as well as information on who shouldn't be wearing one.

