US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

BBC News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The decision clears the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic candidate in the 2020 election.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders suspends his presidential campaign

Bernie Sanders suspends his presidential campaign 02:04

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

