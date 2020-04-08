The decision clears the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic candidate in the 2020 election.

You Might Like

Tweets about this medusa 👽 RT @Reuters: Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic presidential campaign https://t.co/ZN0o6NKYCt https://t.co/hBA6kOBpTd 10 seconds ago LaDyrian Cole #BREAKING: ⁦@SenSanders⁩ suspends 2020 presidential campaign, leaving ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ as likely nominee #2020Election… https://t.co/iSkb4xzv7x 31 seconds ago Kassandra @Beyond100Days @Guardian BBC News - US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign… https://t.co/lvJxehWRit 42 seconds ago assy If Wisconsin suspends the election Bernie Sanders doesn’t drop out. He dropped out cause he realized the remaining… https://t.co/vXAtrk2jez 1 minute ago Jill RT @ResisterSis20: Bernie Sanders suspends campaign! The 2020 Election is on. In 209 days Americans will choose between Donald Trump & J… 1 minute ago Natalie Albano US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign https://t.co/BppaflYCwg https://t.co/eueqiTYkkV 1 minute ago Hagar M👑 RT @etnow: Bernie Sanders drops out of the presidential race, leaving Joe Biden to face Donald Trump in the general election. https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago Bugs4US RT @mcspocky: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign https://t.co/VsSqYlXx1r 4 minutes ago