Early Addition: Trump Thinks Mail-In Voting Is "Horrible" & "Corrupt" And Also He Does It

Gothamist Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Because Trump hates mail-in voting, check out today's midday links: inside Drake's mansion, Republican's miracle cure, RIP John Prine, subway wait times, Randy Newman interview, dog exercises and more. [ more › ]
