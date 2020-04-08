There will never be another like John Prine. But if you've ever spent a night with his music, you know how unlikely it was there was even one.

You Might Like

Tweets about this James M Irvine Tribute: John Prine was every ounce the man you’d hope him to be https://t.co/ztFBXCCS6d via @thknwco 1 hour ago Vigaroo News Tribute: John Prine was every ounce the man you’d hope him to be https://t.co/AcKb5vU1yA #weekend #Broncos #denver 2 hours ago News Aggregated Tribute: John Prine was every ounce the man you’d hope him to be https://t.co/gzFwICNaOh https://t.co/trsyocB0A6 2 hours ago Mark Talmage Your emotional tribute to the great John Prine was one of those moments when I realize the importance of what you g… https://t.co/uVd5mqzYia 4 hours ago Bryce @GrantStovel Lately every morning that I heard a John Prine song on the radio I thought please don’t let this be a… https://t.co/HW6PRpd8kV 7 hours ago Gavin Lawson That was a lovely tribute to John Prine from @mrjamesob. How about ending every show with a tune? 8 hours ago Barry Cunningham Every one death is too many - but he was 'the William Faulkner of songwriters' so a sad loss to us all, John Prine… https://t.co/zZgefnhG7t 12 hours ago Jerry Rath @BWilliams I’ve always admired you. Watch your show every weeknight before I turn in. You pay tribute to John Prine… https://t.co/lWx84M0k5Z 14 hours ago