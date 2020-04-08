Bernie Sanders’ campaign exit was hastened by loss in Washington state; supporters praise his impact on 2020 race

The suspension of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign on Wednesday had seemed inevitable for weeks, in part due to crushing setbacks in states he’d won four years ago — including Washington. Sanders amassed an enthusiastic volunteer army here, led by far in local-small dollar donations, and packed in 17,000 supporters to a rally in […]

Tweets about this Hellon Heels 2.0 RT @CBSNews: .@chueyburns says Bernie Sanders' exit now raises the question of whether former President Barack Obama will become "more enga… 13 minutes ago Francisco Taveira The stock market soared in the aftermath of Sen. #BernieSanders' suspension of his presidential campaign, a telling… https://t.co/vueQpV2gje 24 minutes ago longdriver22 RT @costareports: The exit by Sanders, a 78-year-old democratic socialist from Vermont, marked the apparent close of a roller-coaster prima… 32 minutes ago Candace Dempsey Bernie Sanders’ campaign exit hastened by a (to me) predictable loss in Washington state; supporters praise his imp… https://t.co/SXDEvh7iYd 47 minutes ago ραтту ℓαρℓαитє RT @seattletimes: NEW: News of Sanders’ exit was disappointing to local supporters, who praised him for staying true to his principles and… 1 hour ago abk “Rep. Ilhan Omar said she still wants to ‘fight like hell’ to prevent President Trump's reelection even though Sen.… https://t.co/OJmA3no7ec 2 hours ago The Seattle Times NEW: News of Sanders’ exit was disappointing to local supporters, who praised him for staying true to his principle… https://t.co/vzohLUprV8 2 hours ago Chris Langley @officiaIvernon Stocks surge after Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign The S&P 500 is fighting to exit its bear market 3 hours ago