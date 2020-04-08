Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Florida man arrested after allegedly coughing on cashier, saying coronavirus social distancing 'getting out of hand'

Florida man arrested after allegedly coughing on cashier, saying coronavirus social distancing 'getting out of hand'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
A Florida man was arrested on assault charges Tuesday after allegedly intentionally coughing on a cashier, telling her social distancing measures amid the coronavirus were “getting out of hand.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Florida County Reminds People Proper Social Distance Is One Large Alligator

Florida County Reminds People Proper Social Distance Is One Large Alligator 00:17

 If you don't know how to social distance yet, a Florida County is reminding people that six feet is also the length of at least one large alligator.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Coleshsmartinez

John Martinez Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Quarantine After COVID-19 Test https://t.co/uAJPnQJnOq via @YahooEnt 25 minutes ago

MichaelEliasso4

Michael Eliasson Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Quarantine After COVID-19 Test https://t.co/it9bvhPDHG via @YahooEnt 2 hours ago

bettymigs

Betty Migliaccio Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Quarantine After COVID-19 Test https://t.co/B1AvzWnQx4 2 hours ago

EH436AB

[email protected] Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Quarantine After COVID-19 Test https://t.co/xJjBjxeVCa 2 hours ago

Jet99J

J Jet Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Quarantine After COVID-19 Test https://t.co/aUXbEMMV7f 3 hours ago

SadieSky27

🌍🌸Indigo-Soul🦋🎧 Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Quarantine After COVID-19 Test https://t.co/f4aYISOpkL via @Yahoo 3 hours ago

Cat_in_Florida

Cat RT @NBCNews: Police arrested a California woman after she allegedly licked and ruined about $1,800 worth of groceries near the Nevada borde… 3 hours ago

FletchBryant

BryantLashawnFletch Woman arrested after streaming herself violating stay-at-home order https://t.co/jpHM05hxqF 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.