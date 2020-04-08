Pennsylvania clinic launches drive-through coronavirus testing for Amish, Mennonites on horses and buggies

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A small coronavirus drive-through testing station has now been set up to serve Pennsylvania’s Amish and Mennonite communities. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 1 day ago Pennsylvania Clinic Sets Up Drive-Thru Testing For Amish That Accommodates Horse And Buggies 00:24 A small clinic in central Pennsylvania has set up drive-thru coronavirus testing that accommodates horse and buggies for its local Amish and Mennonite communities. Katie Johnston reports.