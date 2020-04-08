Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus stay-at-home order in California means no 'snowplay' as storm brings 'significant' mountain snow

Coronavirus stay-at-home order in California means no 'snowplay' as storm brings 'significant' mountain snow

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Authorities are warning people to avoid "snowplay" in the mountains of Southern California after a storm brought significant snowfall to the region due to stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: It Was Just Movie Magic: Hollywood Sign Was NOT Changed To Say 'Stay Home'

It Was Just Movie Magic: Hollywood Sign Was NOT Changed To Say 'Stay Home' 00:19

 Pictures and video of the Hollywood sign being changed to say “Stay Home” feels appropriate as all of California is under orders to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus — but unfortunately, it is just movie magic. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lbblby

Charlotte Carson🌊🌊🌊#blue wave,resist. RT @maddow: Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds tells state "last week has been especially hard," and "this week will be equally, if not more, difficult.… 8 seconds ago

MoreauGabarain

Laetitia Moreau-Gabarain MN awaiting communication from Governor Walz. Said to make 'tweaks' to stay at home order that was to expire April… https://t.co/pczegunKF1 20 seconds ago

TheRiverWanders

#WHEREARETHETESTS #CloseTheCamps NichtMeinFührer🌊 RT @maddow: "The governor's approach has been piecemeal — potentially endangering an already strained health care workforce" https://t.co/… 25 seconds ago

mssurvivor2

MSsurvivor♿💋 RT @Isellmpls: Not only should every single church continuing to hold service during this Coronavirus Pandemic have to pay for the funerals… 36 seconds ago

MaryEllenPalm12

MaryEllen Palmer RT @ByronYork: California Gov. Newsom issued stay-at-home order when the state had 675 cases. Gov. Cuomo waited until New York had more tha… 43 seconds ago

mouse1617

Michael RT @daahmom: Ah, #Karma...yet another #Illinois mayor telling citizens to stay home, yet his wife was arrested at 1:00AM at a local waterin… 1 minute ago

MyPurview

Outside My Purview @BenBradleyTV @WGNNews Speaking of individuals and businesses violating the stay-at-home order nice hair cut Mayor… https://t.co/SuJsneeO0y 2 minutes ago

TopBuzz

TopBuzz Voters in Milwaukee wore masks & gloves to cast ballots in the state's primary election, despite a stay-at-home ord… https://t.co/42pU97yn3j 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.