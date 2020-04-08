Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign For Democratic Presidential Nomination

Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President The Vermont Senator officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. Bernie Sanders, via announcement Bernie Sanders, via announcement Former Vice President Biden is now the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Nelson Jr. Andrade RT @_gleslie: “Bernie Sanders suspends campaign leaving Joe Biden as the Democratic Nominee for the 2020 presidential elections.” https://t… 2 seconds ago
JJ2019 RT @ThisWeekABC: Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses supporters after suspending his 2020 campaign: “I want to express to each of you my deep gra… 4 seconds ago
gail newman Stocks surge after Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign | Fox Business https://t.co/92ZWjNm5iL 5 seconds ago
William Matthews RT @M2Madness: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 campaign, endorses Stalin/Castro ticket while counting everybody else's money... 5 seconds ago
Gracious RT @seanhannity: BERNIE QUITS 2020: Sanders Suspends Presidential Campaign, Clears Path for Joe Biden https://t.co/YzSmJgMT0m 7 seconds ago