Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign For Democratic Presidential Nomination

Gothamist Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign For Democratic Presidential NominationSanders called former Vice President Joe Biden "a very decent man" but stopped short of a formal endorsement in his announcement. [ more › ]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President

Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President 01:27

 Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President The Vermont Senator officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. Bernie Sanders, via announcement Bernie Sanders, via announcement Former Vice President Biden is now the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential...

