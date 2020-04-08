Bernie Sanders ends campaign, clearing way for Biden

"I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth," Sanders told supporters.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Randa HABIB Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday, clearing the way for rival Joe Biden to secure the De… https://t.co/ugDr269yZh 4 seconds ago Franck Jocktane Top story: Bernie Sanders: "Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justic… https://t.co/VwILcNngSK 6 seconds ago Ben Anderson About fuckin' time. "Bernie Sanders ends 2020 presidential campaign" https://t.co/uT9ZSFMwy0 7 seconds ago Margaret Robinson RT @itvnews: Bernie Sanders ends 2020 US presidential campaign https://t.co/7QcZPbTAAa https://t.co/6w54y2y0G3 12 seconds ago 𝚋𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚘 Bernie Sanders ends 2020 presidential campaign https://t.co/BwhAXr2xDx 17 seconds ago Nicolás Villar RT @TIME: "If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign, but it's just not there," Berni… 18 seconds ago Sin RT @DJJudd: There it is: in an email release, Bernie Sanders’ campaign writes, “Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday during an all staff confer… 20 seconds ago Jules Bercy “Bernie Sanders ends his presidential campaign – The Washington Post” https://t.co/rfrxHlhZ9n https://t.co/2CYTgv5ZGv 25 seconds ago