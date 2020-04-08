Global  

Bernie Sanders ends campaign, clearing way for Biden

CBS News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
"I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth," Sanders told supporters.
Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Sanders ending campaign, clearing way for Biden to clinch Democratic nomination

Sanders ending campaign, clearing way for Biden to clinch Democratic nomination 14:24

 Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid. Story: https://wfts.tv/2yLbiDp

