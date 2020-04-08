‘I Was Fighting For My Life’: COVID-19 Survivor Credits God For ‘Giving Me Another Chance’

A Georgia woman who received a hero's escort home after surviving COVID-19 credits God for her recovery.

You Might Like

Tweets about this @JBG1958 @colton If you have recovered go donate Convalescent Plasma. Your antibodies can help a seriously ill COVID-19 pat… https://t.co/nBiPLREHZR 11 seconds ago Kaki RT @rentswrites: On a BBC News report, a COVID-19 patient was described as having "a wife and two children, everything to fight for." I hat… 38 seconds ago Bobbí Boujie RT @yassminziad: YALL COULD’VE HAD THE MAN WHO SPENT HIS ENTIRE LIFE FIGHTING FOR THE AVERAGE AMERICAN AND EVEN SPENT THE LAST FEW WEEKS TR… 59 seconds ago The DJ RPM RT @KagutaMuseveni: We are not fighting against #COVID-19 here and in Africa. We are fighting primarily against the social indiscipline of… 4 minutes ago Kunming Information Hub #Kunming Spring City is gradually back on track amid the #COVID19 and lively life comes back thanks to all the hero… https://t.co/BGNssUOUPt 7 minutes ago