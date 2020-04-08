‘I Was Fighting For My Life’: COVID-19 Survivor Credits God For ‘Giving Me Another Chance’ Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A Georgia woman who received a hero's escort home after surviving COVID-19 credits God for her recovery. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Hifza Syed RT @kristinodell_: Now that I have a loved one (my dad) with covid-19 fighting for his life, I’m realizing the corona jokes and memes are v… 11 seconds ago Saleh Shehu Ahmed (ASHAKA) RT @KagutaMuseveni: We are not fighting against #COVID-19 here and in Africa. We are fighting primarily against the social indiscipline of… 22 seconds ago 💧Nicky Riles 🔥🎀 RT @rentswrites: On a BBC News report, a COVID-19 patient was described as having "a wife and two children, everything to fight for." I hat… 1 minute ago SPENCER Don’t tell me this virus is hyped up until you have a friend from work who was young and healthy and who is now fig… https://t.co/cQVBOB7fOI 3 minutes ago Henry RT @yassminziad: YALL COULD’VE HAD THE MAN WHO SPENT HIS ENTIRE LIFE FIGHTING FOR THE AVERAGE AMERICAN AND EVEN SPENT THE LAST FEW WEEKS TR… 4 minutes ago LivingPGH ‘I Was Fighting For My Life’: COVID-19 Survivor Credits .. https://t.co/XqqFn0R0mw 5 minutes ago WYMT “He had to lay in that hospital bed, fighting for his life all alone." https://t.co/zRrIhT5AE7 5 minutes ago