Linda Tripp, whose taped calls with Monica Lewinsky led to Clinton impeachment, dies at 70

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Linda Tripp was praised as a whistleblower by some for calling out presidential misbehavior with an intern in the Oval Office, and was vilified by others as a snitch who betrayed her friendship with Monica Lewinsky in an effort to bring down a president.
