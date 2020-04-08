Small-Business Aid Bill Faces Delay as Democrats Seek More Funds Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Democrats say the $250 billion requested by the Trump administration for loans for the businesses will not pass unless money is included for hospitals and state and local governments. 👓 View full article

