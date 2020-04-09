Global  

Iowa declares statewide 'Day of Prayer' amid coronavirus outbreak

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 April 2020
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed Thursday a statewide “Day of Prayer” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
