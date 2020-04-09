Global  

Clinton sex scandal whistleblower Linda Tripp dies at age 70: reports

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Linda Tripp, the former U.S. civil servant whose secretly taped telephone conversations with a former White House intern documented the sex scandal that led to then-President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment, died on Wednesday at age 70.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton sex scandal, dies at 70

Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton sex scandal, dies at 70 01:04

 Linda Tripp, whose secret tape recordings of White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died on Wednesday at the age of 70. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

