Clinton sex scandal whistleblower Linda Tripp dies at age 70: reports

Linda Tripp, the former U.S. civil servant whose secretly taped telephone conversations with a former White House intern documented the sex scandal that led to then-President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment, died on Wednesday at age 70.

