Democrats Push Health Care Changes Amid Pandemic

Democrats, who successfully used health care as a key issue in winning back control of the U.S. House two years ago, are reigniting the issue in Florida amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that has sent the state’s economy into free fall.

You Might Like

Tweets about this RaCu RT @CBSMiami: Democrats, who successfully used health care as a key issue in winning back control of the U.S. House two years ago, are reig… 2 hours ago The Elites @Concordski_Andy Obama squandered nothing. He campaign for two years, inherited a financial crisis, pandemic and hi… https://t.co/tTbFIxK8xB 2 hours ago CBS4 Miami Democrats, who successfully used health care as a key issue in winning back control of the U.S. House two years ago… https://t.co/nfOB0Wqzm7 3 hours ago Daytona Beach News-Journal Several leading Florida Democrats called for President Donald Trump to reopen the federal health-insurance exchange… https://t.co/z1P728S7bA 3 hours ago Jean RT @CBS12: Several leading Florida Democrats called for President Donald Trump to reopen the federal health-insurance exchange and to put t… 5 hours ago WPEC CBS12 News Several leading Florida Democrats called for President Donald Trump to reopen the federal health-insurance exchange… https://t.co/LDablmO4nA 5 hours ago Suki RT @DavidABergstein: “Several leading Florida Democrats called for President Donald Trump to reopen the federal health-insurance exchange a… 6 hours ago David Bergstein “Several leading Florida Democrats called for President Donald Trump to reopen the federal health-insurance exchang… https://t.co/FzqguXHVQV 6 hours ago