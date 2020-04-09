This Day in History: April 9 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrenders his army to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant; the first game is played at Ebbets Field; funeral services are held for Matrtin Luther King Jr. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 hours ago This Day in History: Robert E. Lee Surrenders 01:09 This Day in History: Robert E. Lee Surrenders April 9, 1865 Surrounded with no possibility of escape, the Confederate General surrendered his troops to Union General Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox, VA. Lee met Grant in full dress attire at 1 P.M. in the parlor of the Wilmer McLean home. His surrender... You Might Like

Tweets about this