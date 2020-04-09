Global  

Coronavirus updates: U.S. now has world's 2nd highest COVID-19 death toll

CBS News Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Only Italy has confirmed more fatalities from the disease, and the Trump administration says it's too soon to predict when America might reopen for business.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: 779 People In New York State Die Of COVID-19 In One Day

Coronavirus Update: 779 People In New York State Die Of COVID-19 In One Day 01:14

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Tuesday saw the highest single-day death toll in New York State with 779 people losing their lives to the virus.

