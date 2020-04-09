Global  

Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Sean Penn calls for diligence over self-isolation and hand hygiene, as his NGO, CORE, helps run free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Los Angeles for those with qualifying symptoms. (April 9)
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sean Penn joins fight against COVID-19, calls for US military to be fully mobilized

Sean Penn joins fight against COVID-19, calls for US military to be fully mobilized 03:48

 Sean Penn is on the crisis frontline as his non-profit helps runs coronavirus test sites. Penn's NGO, CORE teamed up with the office of Los Angeles Mayor & LA Fire Department. The Oscar-winner’s NGO runs free drive-through COVID-19 test sites in Los Angeles. Penn also called for the US military to...

