Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > LeBron James: Closure not likely unless Lakers can finish season

LeBron James: Closure not likely unless Lakers can finish season

Denver Post Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Instead of preparing for a playoff run, LeBron James is mostly spending the spring playing hoops with his teenage sons and enjoying tea time with his young daughter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: #9 LeBron will end the GOAT debate | 10 Best Moments of the Year

#9 LeBron will end the GOAT debate | 10 Best Moments of the Year 01:38

 We're looking back at 10 of the best First Thing First moments of the Year. #9 Nick Wright celebrates LeBron James and explains how his resume will ultimately end the GOAT debate.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GARY_A99

G.C. Andrade RT @TSN_Sports: LeBron says closure not likely unless Lakers can finish season. MORE: https://t.co/m6CGj3z3Vi https://t.co/1UTTwUAwQf 1 hour ago

newsaggregated

News Aggregated LeBron James: Closure not likely unless Lakers can finish season https://t.co/Mm7PazOBAH 2 hours ago

nbariver

NBA River LeBron James: Closure not likely unless Lakers can finish season. https://t.co/uK38hIn7tX 2 hours ago

iamrealmarvin

Marvin Musni 🇵🇭 RT @INQUIRERSports: James is still optimistic about the Lakers’ future, but he also knows safety comes first. https://t.co/klKymDLoem https… 5 hours ago

ari7com

ari7.com LeBron: Closure not likely unless Lakers can finish season https://t.co/QQCtVFKHxM close Video Fox News Flash… https://t.co/lKjHz8CGyg 5 hours ago

TSN_Sports

TSN LeBron says closure not likely unless Lakers can finish season. MORE: https://t.co/m6CGj3z3Vi https://t.co/1UTTwUAwQf 6 hours ago

INQUIRERSports

INQUIRER Sports James is still optimistic about the Lakers’ future, but he also knows safety comes first. https://t.co/klKymDLoem https://t.co/0y4x3lJ30G 6 hours ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer RT @INQUIRERSports: Instead of preparing for a playoff run, LeBron James is mostly spending the spring playing hoops with his teenage sons… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.