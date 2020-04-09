Global  

Severe storms moving across the US may bring tornadoes to the South, snow in the Northeast

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Many were without power Thursday after storms hit Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The system will continue to bring severe weather to the South, Northeast
 
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast 01:46

 Some scattered rain showers are expected this afternoon ahead of a strong cold front, though most of this activity will be a little farther south. Temps will be in the 60s before the front arrives. Tonight, most of any lingering rain should be gone with the temperatures falling to around freezing....

