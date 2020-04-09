Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Tyler Perry pays grocery bill for thousands of high-risk shoppers

Tyler Perry pays grocery bill for thousands of high-risk shoppers

CBS News Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Hollywood star Tyler Perry footed the grocery bill for thousands of senior citizens and other high-risk shoppers while the coronavirus pandemic stretches peoples’ wallets thin. Shoppers at dozens of Kroger’s and Wynn Dixie stores in Atlanta and New Orleans were delighted and relieved to hear their bill was taken care of when they were checking out. Perry also tipped $21,000 to the out-of-work employees of his favorite Atlanta restaurant.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Tyler Perry's generous tip for restaurant staff who are no longer working due to coronavirus

Tyler Perry's generous tip for restaurant staff who are no longer working due to coronavirus 00:50

 Tyler Perry left a $21,000 tip for out-of-work restaurant workers at his favourite branch of Houston.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ludy730

judy828#GOD-BLESS RT @glennbeck: Superstar Tyler Perry goes on good deed spree: gives $21K tip to restaurant employees, pays for senior citizens' food at 73… 8 seconds ago

TPNN_ThePoint

The Point Tyler Perry Pays for Seniors’ and High-Risk Shoppers’ Groceries at Over 70 Grocery Stores https://t.co/5yFSM0V0Nj https://t.co/DwCvXud1U6 2 minutes ago

trumptrain1111

Brian W. RT @kidgolferman: @tylerperry is the man!! Tyler Perry Pays the Bill for Seniors at 44 Atlanta Kroger Grocery Stores and Shoppers at 30 Ne… 5 minutes ago

OfficialOZFM

The NEW OZFM Big credit goes out to Tyler Perry, who picked up the tab at over 70 grocery stores in Atlanta and New Orleans duri… https://t.co/0po7WqdPiA 7 minutes ago

eaglessight

Olufisoye Popoola RT @CBSNews: Tyler Perry pays grocery bills for elderly and high-risk shoppers at 73 stores in Atlanta and New Orleans https://t.co/j6F3XQQ… 10 minutes ago

dunksothersista

Dunksothersista RT @HipHopWired: Tyler Perry Pays For Senior Citizens Groceries At 73 Grocery Stores https://t.co/ubfx3CJD6h #coronavirus https://t.co/mKq… 10 minutes ago

AppMusicGroup

AppMusic Tyler Perry Pays For Senior Citizens Groceries At 73 Grocery Stores https://t.co/oLaC1j0W2g https://t.co/BILzl5obxT 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.