Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Early Addition: Fran Lebowitz Has The Most Enlightened View On Self-Isolation

Early Addition: Fran Lebowitz Has The Most Enlightened View On Self-Isolation

Gothamist Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Early Addition: Fran Lebowitz Has The Most Enlightened View On Self-IsolationCheck out today's midday links: Fran Lebowitz interview, shaking hands, Queens pandemic, Jimmy Fallon's new approach, new Phoebe Bridgers, nihilist dog and more. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaulMick

Paul Mick RT @Gothamist: Fran Lebowitz Has The Most Enlightened View On Self-Isolation (And More Midday Links) https://t.co/toeIwzqnnN 7 minutes ago

dyannleroy

Dyann LeRoy #DemCast RT @dyannleroy: Early Addition: Fran Lebowitz Has The Most Enlightened View On Self-Isolation https://t.co/mq08YGVmWs via @gothamist 17 minutes ago

dyannleroy

Dyann LeRoy #DemCast Early Addition: Fran Lebowitz Has The Most Enlightened View On Self-Isolation https://t.co/mq08YGVmWs via @gothamist 18 minutes ago

ewindham3

Ewindham3 RT @sha210: Fran is such a treasure 🙌🏼 Early Addition: Fran Lebowitz Has The Most Enlightened View On Self-Isolation - Gothamist https://t… 31 minutes ago

sha210

Sharon Tito Fran is such a treasure 🙌🏼 Early Addition: Fran Lebowitz Has The Most Enlightened View On Self-Isolation - Gothami… https://t.co/6YS6WCqxUN 31 minutes ago

innermostinn

beth daquila leo I adore her cranky honesty. Enjoy Early Addition: Fran Lebowitz Has The Most Enlightened View On Self-Isolation… https://t.co/Upcb0wCOto 2 hours ago

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Early Addition: Fran Lebowitz Has The Most Enlightened View On Self-Isolation… https://t.co/dYmv87OzrB 3 hours ago

Gothamist

Gothamist Fran Lebowitz Has The Most Enlightened View On Self-Isolation (And More Midday Links) https://t.co/toeIwzqnnN 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.