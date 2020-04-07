Global  

REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s New Charity Website Redirected To Kanye’s ‘Gold Digger’

Daily Caller Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The couple confirmed they were starting a new non-profit named Archewell
0
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set to Launch New Charitable Foundation Archewell | THR News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set to Launch New Charitable Foundation Archewell | THR News 01:40

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have outlined plans for a new charitable foundation called Archewell.

Tweets about this

warlock012

warlock012 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity targeted by trolls with website redirecting to Kanye West's 'Gold Digger':… https://t.co/WWhmF5aMrK 1 hour ago

