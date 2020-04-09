Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Chicago businesses facing up to $120,000 in fines after violating coronavirus prevention measures: report

Chicago businesses facing up to $120,000 in fines after violating coronavirus prevention measures: report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Eight businesses in Chicago are now facing a total of up to $120,000 in fines after they reportedly violated Illinois’ coronavirus prevention orders. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LederHals

Leder Hals Chicago businesses facing up to $120,000 in fines after violating coronavirus prevention measures: report https://t.co/2no4Iwgdwo 13 hours ago

Gumbumper

Gumbumper Chicago businesses facing up to $120,000 in fines after violating coronavirus prevention measures: report… https://t.co/e6hch8iJCn 15 hours ago

K1er

john starzaki RT @JoinPatriotify: Chicago businesses facing up to $120,000 in fines after violating coronavirus prevention measures: report | Fox News ht… 17 hours ago

mellafinger

The STORM is upon us-NOW- Mellafinger Chicago businesses facing up to $120,000 in fines after violating coronavirus prevention measures: report https://t.co/qBiK7Q0Wmw #FoxNews 1 day ago

localnewsblog

Local News Blogger Chicago businesses facing up to $120,000 in fines after violating coronavirus prevention measures: report… https://t.co/4krVdM2Ugz 1 day ago

leadingplayer

James Teague @JBPritzker sir I decided to appeal to you directly on behalf many friends in Chicago your shelter in place and clo… https://t.co/4GhdDwBo5f 1 day ago

BobBack15

Bob Back RT @JoeFreedomLove: Chicago businesses facing up to $120,000 in fines after violating coronavirus prevention measures: report https://t.co… 1 day ago

JoeFreedomLove

❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Chicago businesses facing up to $120,000 in fines after violating coronavirus prevention measures: report https://t.co/tXLqbUMXrO 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.