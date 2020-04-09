In Outreach to Left, Biden Unveils Plans on Medicare and Student Debt Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Looking to appeal to Bernie Sanders’s supporters, Joe Biden announced proposals to lower the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 and to expand student debt forgiveness programs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mitchell Orenstein A Welcome Turn to the Left in Social Policy: In Outreach to Left, Biden Unveils Plans on Medicare and Student Debt… https://t.co/HS49rwPO7O 4 hours ago DavidBryant Not good enough. In Outreach to Left, Biden Unveils Plans on Medicare and Student Debt - The New York Times… https://t.co/Z7e5FdVsX7 4 hours ago MJW In Outreach to Left, Biden Unveils Plans on Medicare and Student Debt https://t.co/z37f4CSlaR 4 hours ago Evelyn Chorush @nytimes "In Outreach to Left, Biden Unveils Plans on Medicare and Student Debt" "OUTREACH TO LEFT" ????? @nytimes… https://t.co/7dnJu47Q5h 4 hours ago Oswald Sobrino In Outreach to Left, Biden Unveils Plans on Medicare and Student Debt https://t.co/IJQFvkbYMh 5 hours ago Fiducia #KHiveForBiden In Outreach to Left, Biden Unveils Plans on Medicare and Student Debt https://t.co/EkYvjUFXZx 5 hours ago lolita shatter @JoeBiden This is some bullshit. You are not winning a single vote with this. Adopt Bernie Sanders' full platform o… https://t.co/rsqmdsledE 5 hours ago Briegalia In Outreach to Left, Biden Unveils Plans on Medicare and Student Debt https://t.co/fw6LaVdtL4 https://t.co/4s60vDMoWo 5 hours ago