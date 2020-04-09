Global  

Los Angeles, Miami require masks in stores

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Face masks, once thought of as an unnecessary precaution for healthy people during the coronavirus pandemic, are now being mandated in cities and counties across the United States. Late last week, the federal government reversed its position on face coverings, issuing guidance that urges people to wear them in public places. President Donald Trump stopped […]
News video: Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks

Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks 01:08

 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized businesses to refuse service to customers who aren’t wearing masks.

