Mad magazine illustrator Mort Drucker dies at 91

Denver Post Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Mort Drucker, the Mad Magazine cartoonist who for decades lovingly spoofed politicians, celebrities and popular culture, died Thursday at 91.
