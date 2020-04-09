Mort Drucker, the Mad Magazine cartoonist who for decades lovingly spoofed politicians, celebrities and popular culture, died Thursday at 91.

You Might Like

Tweets about this BobCarter Mad magazine illustrator Mort Drucker dies at 91 (from @AP) https://t.co/uMZSxTKOuf 59 seconds ago Abalone RT @mercnews: Mad magazine illustrator Mort Drucker dies at 91 https://t.co/TJHMg1vN2x 4 minutes ago Susan Loves Cats RT @CelebFlatline: Mort Drucker, caricaturist/illustrator from Mad Magazine, is dead today. For many loyal readers over the years, Mort WAS… 5 minutes ago Flix Influencers Before we had memes, we had Mort. 'Mad' magazine illustrator Mort Drucker dies at 91 https://t.co/KwIz6bSaxj via @YahooEnt 10 minutes ago bocababemuffin Mad magazine illustrator Mort Drucker dies at 91 https://t.co/K0iOrLnd7L 16 minutes ago Good Egg RT @RealGilbertACP: Mort Drucker, 91 (Mar 22, 1929 – Apr 8, 2020) Renowned illustrator who, for over fifty years, was the man responsible f… 19 minutes ago Chris B. RT @NBCNews: Mort Drucker, the Mad Magazine cartoonist who for decades lovingly spoofed politicians, celebrities and popular culture, dies… 20 minutes ago M C RT @EastBayTimes: Mad magazine illustrator Mort Drucker dies at 91 https://t.co/MzlYSvKiQl https://t.co/SX0nUsBupE 20 minutes ago