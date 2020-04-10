Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospital admissions drop in 2 hard-hit states

Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospital admissions drop in 2 hard-hit states

CBS News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The U.S. has the 2nd highest death toll in the world as the disease shifts its punishment to the South and Midwest, but there's more evidence that sacrifices are paying off.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTVI - Published
News video: Misouri Hospital Temporarily Stopping Admissions After Staff and Patients Test Positive for COVID-19

Misouri Hospital Temporarily Stopping Admissions After Staff and Patients Test Positive for COVID-19 02:02

 CenterPointe Hospital says more than 15 staff members and three patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Those cases have prompted the hospital to temporarily discontinue admissions.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sarahaldridge73

sarah aldridge RT @SkyNews: This is the moment staff at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford cheered as a recovering #COVID19 patient left intensive care.… 53 seconds ago

KLCsHealthyLife

Kristy Crippen RT @ABC: "Happy to be back." A heart surgeon at Maimonides Medical Center returned to work after recovering from COVID-19 himself, receivi… 6 minutes ago

CheemaAmal

Amal RT @NPR: African Americans make up about 13% of the U.S. population — but account for about 33% of COVID-19 hospitalizations so far, a new… 9 minutes ago

purviparwani

Dr. Purvi Parwani CDC Hospital Data Point To Racial Disparity In COVID-19 Cases More comorbidities in African American population dr… https://t.co/IL0fdXBgDg 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.