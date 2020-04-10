Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > REPORT: Colin Kaepernick Will Contact The Jets After Fake Viral Tweet

REPORT: Colin Kaepernick Will Contact The Jets After Fake Viral Tweet

Daily Caller Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Colin Kaepernick will reportedly use a fake viral tweet as an opportunity to contact the New York Jets. A fake tweet from Sports Talk Barry about the Jets signing Kaepernick blew up on Twitter and had the former 49ers quarterback trending Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football) JUST […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ObsidianFF

ObsidianFF RT @MeidasTouch: BREAKING: While news of the @Kaepernick7 signing is false, we have learned from sources close to Colin Kaepernick that he… 4 minutes ago

LooksBad4U

joe mazolla Fake QB plans to follow up on fake offer #ColinKaepernick Will Contact The Jets After Fake Viral Tweet https://t.co/Ajpsk3j74t 1 hour ago

DaBEARS853

Da BEARS 85 Colin Kaepernick to contact NY Jets about NFL comeback despite false tweet: Report The JETS Pick that asshole up an… https://t.co/KsTvcZP0hl 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.