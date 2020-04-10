REPORT: Colin Kaepernick Will Contact The Jets After Fake Viral Tweet Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Colin Kaepernick will reportedly use a fake viral tweet as an opportunity to contact the New York Jets. A fake tweet from Sports Talk Barry about the Jets signing Kaepernick blew up on Twitter and had the former 49ers quarterback trending Thursday.

