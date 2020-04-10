Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > How to watch Good Friday services online

How to watch Good Friday services online

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
As millions of Christians are not able to go to Good Friday church services in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the options online include top pastors, worship leaders and churches across the nation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Churches go digital for Good Friday, Easter Sunday

Churches go digital for Good Friday, Easter Sunday 01:58

 It’s one of the holiest weeks of the year. But rather than greeting one another inside a church, millions of people across the nation will be worshiping Good Friday and Easter Sunday from home.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AllSaintsYMKnox

All Saints Youth Min Coronavirus Challenge 11: Good Friday. Share: Share a picture of a crucifix or cross that has special meaning to yo… https://t.co/x2oTsD00ML 27 seconds ago

Bandit_Blues_98

Lord Alexander👑👑👑 RT @hillsongunited: Hey USA! We’re excited to keep celebrating Good Friday services with all of you. Where are you tuning in from? Let us k… 7 minutes ago

HeartEdge_

HeartEdge RT @stmartins_music: For Good Friday @smitf_london have two online services, featuring music by the Choir of St Martin-in-the-Fields and @S… 10 minutes ago

msltalk

Michael Harlan Join us for our amazing Good Friday, Prayer and Easter Sunday services. We look forward to seeing you there! www.de… https://t.co/EZxHcaW1k5 13 minutes ago

hillsongunited

Hillsong UNITED Hey USA! We’re excited to keep celebrating Good Friday services with all of you. Where are you tuning in from? Let… https://t.co/1ZVfXlShfr 13 minutes ago

calvarykendall

Calvary Church Watch our Good Friday services here! - https://t.co/4s0d9YaInJ 18 minutes ago

CommitteewomanC

Germaine Cherry RT @6abc: Wishing you and your family a safe and healthy Good Friday & Easter weekend. Don't miss a special broadcast of Easter Mass on Su… 20 minutes ago

duncanjeremy

Jeremy Duncan RT @commonschurch: Good Friday services online 1030AM https://t.co/d2Kc7fU8Hz 12PM https://t.co/YGS7XCq5av https://t.co/0UDiUvBz55 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.