At Massachusetts veterans' home, coronavirus outbreak and 32 deaths prompts federal probe

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts opened an investigation into conditions at a home for elderly and infirm veterans where there have been 32 deaths amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: 28 Veterans Have Died After Testing Positive For Coronavirus At Holyoke Soldiers' Home

28 Veterans Have Died After Testing Positive For Coronavirus At Holyoke Soldiers' Home 00:21

 The Holyoke Soldiers' Home is being investigated after a coronavirus outbreak.

