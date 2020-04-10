At Massachusetts veterans' home, coronavirus outbreak and 32 deaths prompts federal probe

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts opened an investigation into conditions at a home for elderly and infirm veterans where there have been 32 deaths amid the coronavirus outbreak.

