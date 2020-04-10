In a legal battle over how much parents in the nation’s largest college admissions scandal knew, prosecutors say the images show that the parents knew of the fraud.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇱🇷Vanessa 🇱🇷Coll Photos Show Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Posing as Rowers, Prosecutors Say https://t.co/mHzpQhcwAx https://t.co/HsTML46C1v 30 minutes ago Azzubhai Photos Show Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Posing as Rowers, Prosecutors Say by BY KATE TAYLOR https://t.co/3nh05PZQlm https://t.co/rfJCoem7eP 51 minutes ago Neil Chetna "Photos Show Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Posing as Rowers, Prosecutors Say" by BY KATE TAYLOR via NYT… https://t.co/cpKxs6Zltq 58 minutes ago Ben Goggin RT @_bmturner_: Prosecutors released 'rowing photos' that appear to show Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, posing as an athlete for co… 1 hour ago Daily Blast LIVE Federal prosecutors have released photos they say show Lori Loughlin's daughters posing on rowing machines. The i… https://t.co/Wb6rJBBWFv 1 hour ago Cali Jetfan Almost ALL commercial gyms have rowing machines. Show me one picture of this kid actually rowing in a REAL crew boa… https://t.co/xLTEYgs5Vp 2 hours ago James Blynt RT @NYDailyNews: SEE PHOTOS | New photos show Oliva Jade, Isabella Giannulli posing on rowing machines prior to 2019 college admissions sca… 4 hours ago New York Daily News SEE PHOTOS | New photos show Oliva Jade, Isabella Giannulli posing on rowing machines prior to 2019 college admissi… https://t.co/rvwPKzS86L 5 hours ago