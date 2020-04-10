Apple and Google team up to trace coronavirus cases
Friday, 10 April 2020 () In a display of unity amongst competitors during hard times, tech giants Apple and Google are teaming up to help fight the coronavirus. The companies are working to produce a software that would tell users if they've been near an infected person, a process known as "contact tracing."
Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System The new software could be a major help in the fight against COVID-19. The system will allow users to share data through Bluetooth Low Energy transmissions and approved apps from health organizations. It would help establish a voluntary...
