Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ASPCA sees 70% increase in LA, NYC fosters amid pandemic

ASPCA sees 70% increase in LA, NYC fosters amid pandemic

CBS News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
As the coronavirus crisis has unfolded across the country, shelters and rescue organizations have plead with people to foster or adopt, and the response has been fast and furious. The ASPCA says it’s experienced a 70% increase in the number of fosters in both its Los Angeles and New York facilities. Dana Jacobson speaks to the founder of an animal rescue about how stay-at-home orders have increased demand at her shelter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.