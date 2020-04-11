ASPCA sees 70% increase in LA, NYC fosters amid pandemic

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As the coronavirus crisis has unfolded across the country, shelters and rescue organizations have plead with people to foster or adopt, and the response has been fast and furious. The ASPCA says it’s experienced a 70% increase in the number of fosters in both its Los Angeles and New York facilities. Dana Jacobson speaks to the founder of an animal rescue about how stay-at-home orders have increased demand at her shelter. 👓 View full article

