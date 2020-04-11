wendy 💙 RT @Gothamist: BREAKING: Mayor de Blasio has closed NYC public schools for the rest of the year https://t.co/ydvm0N8LNp https://t.co/HoNPSr… 5 minutes ago

Bunkunin - Your Intrepid Insurgent Bunny Reporter #Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Cancels NYC Schools For The Rest Of The School Year https://t.co/qRtAsRxKLJ via… https://t.co/L6dJliU0lT 7 minutes ago

Beth Fertig RT @WNYC: Just Announced: Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday that he will cancel school for the rest of the 2019-2020 term. He offered a… 8 minutes ago

The Art of Brooklyn Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Claps For The Helpers At Bellevue https://t.co/TURn5UTm9v 13 minutes ago

Ronnesia ‘Home is where ❤️ Is’ Gaskins PhD MSPH There r 300,000 students who do not have devices; the DOE has only distributed 55,000...Oh boy.… https://t.co/TbpRdouzix 20 minutes ago

Gwynne Hogan RT @katehinds: Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak here: https://t.co/lbTdrwMfhu And @NYGovCuomo will be speaking at 11:30, so more upda… 24 minutes ago