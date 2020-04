📰TPFNewsNow📰 RT @breakingweather: "Given the elevated threat of tornadoes, those from Louisiana to central Tennessee and northern Alabama should be prep… 6 seconds ago

Stewart Williams RT @DTNWeather: It's going to be an active Easter weekend, at least in regards to weather, with snow across portions of the Upper Midwest a… 52 seconds ago

Bailey Anne RT @NWSShreveport: A potentially significant severe weather event still appears to be shaping up this Easter weekend. Make sure to have you… 3 minutes ago

Tammy RT @EndTimeHeadline: Dangerous severe weather outbreak likely across the South over Easter weekend https://t.co/kghSwST6b6 4 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Easter weekend severe weather threat in Texas, ‘significant outbreak’ for South as snowstorm targets Upper Midwest… https://t.co/z8ZfemOGcV 6 minutes ago

Timothy Stinson RT @accuweather: A tornado outbreak is not out of the question. https://t.co/7HRecknro2 11 minutes ago

🌈 Korona Khan 😷👑 RT @RonChilders: A significant risk of strong to severe storms threatened the Mid-South Easter Sunday. Details on risk areas, storm timing… 12 minutes ago