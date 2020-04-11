‘We Should Blame China’: Bill Maher Unloads On People Tip-Toeing Around Coronavirus Origins

'We can't afford the luxury anymore of non-judginess towards a country with habits that kill millions of people'

You Might Like

Tweets about this Juice Box Burns 🇺🇸 RT @Kristee11121: Wow. I agree with Bill Maher. Hell has officially froze over. Bill Maher blasts 'PC' uproar over 'Chinese virus' label:… 7 seconds ago Critical News RT @RealSaavedra: Bill Maher on Chinese coronavirus: "So when someone says, 'what if people hear Chinese virus and blame China?' The answer… 7 seconds ago SluttySlutSlut1 RT @DLamontJenkins: "So when someone says, 'what if people hear Chinese virus and blame China?' The answer is we should blame China. We can… 14 seconds ago Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 RT @LVNancy: "if they were selling nuclear suitcases in #WetMarkets, if the military purposefully infected this country as a bioweapon, we… 32 seconds ago