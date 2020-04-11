Global  

Michael Avenatti temporarily freed from jail due to coronavirus threat

Reuters Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The convicted celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti has been granted temporary freedom from a New York City jail by a California federal judge who said the spread of the novel coronavirus was a compelling reason to release him.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Michael Avenatti Temporarily Released From Jail Due To COVID-19 Threat

Michael Avenatti Temporarily Released From Jail Due To COVID-19 Threat 00:42

 Michael Avenatti has temporarily been released from jail.

