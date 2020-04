The United States is nearing a grim milestone in the fight against the coronavirus as it is close to passing Italy to become the country with the most deaths.

You Might Like

Tweets about this AGWE SALIM AHMED RT @lopezgovlaw: US close to passing Italy coronavirus death toll after seeing 2,000 deaths in a day https://t.co/UO3CS2WBii via #FoxNews #… 1 day ago ARCH ANGEL REMINIS US close to passing Italy coronavirus death toll after seeing 2,000 deaths in a day https://t.co/S65pIZCUpT 2 days ago Paul Kent RT @biglugg77: US overtakes Italy to have highest coronavirus death toll in the world after 2,000 deaths in a day https://t.co/xuqrLcRzXV… 2 days ago Hillary’s cough drop US overtakes Italy to have highest coronavirus death toll in the world after 2,000 deaths in a day… https://t.co/rL59xO7c3m 2 days ago MsConsuelo Hello! Italy has population of a little over 60 million, the USA has 350 million... not even close to use as a comp… https://t.co/RGo4ElohG7 2 days ago Stella beasly Coronavirus updates: US now has most confirmed deaths globally, passing Italy - @ABC News// USA on the hardest glob… https://t.co/FMmidf62RK 2 days ago ari7.com US close to passing Italy coronavirus death toll after seeing 2,000 deaths in a day https://t.co/uLUie4oeh8 clos… https://t.co/N7fl6MByXv 2 days ago Trendolizer US close to passing #Italy coronavirus death toll after seeing 2,000 deaths in a day #UnitedStates… https://t.co/x7BP03fjXO 2 days ago