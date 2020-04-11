Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > NY schools closed for rest of year amid pandemic

NY schools closed for rest of year amid pandemic

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
NY schools closed for rest of year amid pandemic
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Local Mom Struggles Having Her Son With Autism Home From School

Local Mom Struggles Having Her Son With Autism Home From School 02:42

 Schools are closed for the rest of the school year, and the announcement pushed a local mom to the edge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Asset_Selection

Gilson Araujo RT @nytimes: New York City public schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year. More than 1.1 million students will go without… 7 seconds ago

AccountistLisa

Accountist 📣🗽🇺🇸🌎🎨⚜️ RT @elizaorlins: NYC schools are closed for the year. It’s the right decision for the pandemic, but what about the 114,000 students experie… 16 seconds ago

LaiyouINg1

Lai you I Ng RT @realTuckFrumper: NYC Mayor Says City Schools Will Stay Closed For Rest Of Academic Year https://t.co/MrnVBwjg2A 20 seconds ago

PaulDeCampo

Paul DeCampo RT @cliffordlevy: JUST IN: NYC public schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year. https://t.co/5YGamAFk69 22 seconds ago

haleyyyx22

Mahalia Cummings RT @jessemckinley: For NYC parents confused about whether school is cancelled, here's what happened: Around 9:30 AM: @BilldeBlasio says sc… 23 seconds ago

I_Am_Ednas

CHINO RT @jilevin: NY schools closed for rest of year amid pandemic https://t.co/hLfU4az8FB 29 seconds ago

b140tweet

b140tweet RT @J__Velasquez: Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this morning that NYC public schools will remain closed for the rest of the year. But Go… 30 seconds ago

___anag

Ana RT @julievasqu: NYC schools staying closed for the rest of the year? Yeah that’s the city’s way of saying summers cancelled https://t.co/IZ… 31 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.