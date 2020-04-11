Global  

Denver weather: Get outside today because snow is on the way for Easter Sunday.

Denver Post Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Highs in Denver are expected to hit 70 degrees Saturday with plenty of sunshine, before temperatures plummet overnight, with snow expected for Sunday and Monday.
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast 04:51

 Easter weekend will be half & half weatherwise!! Highs will be above normal with readings in the 50s on Saturday, but only 30s/40s on Sunday. Easter Sunday, the chances of rain will increase through the day before going over to a mix/snow by evening. Gusty NE winds will also produce the chance of...

