California to move healthy nursing home residents to USNS Mercy

FOXNews.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
USNS Mercy will take on residents from elderly care facilities to protect them from the coronavirus.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Gov. Newsom Optimistic That Stay At Home Order Is Working

Gov. Newsom Optimistic That Stay At Home Order Is Working 01:44

 Even so, a crew member of the USNS Mercy somehow tested positive for coronavirus. Tina Patel reports.

Kayetx4gran

Kaye Cole Thornton RT @NextRevFNC: GETTING THEIR SEA LEGS— Gov @GavinNewsom has announced that California will move some senior citizens from care homes to th… 1 day ago

TheBurgundyCat

KitRenee RT @LadyQanuck: California to move healthy nursing home residents to USNS Mercy California will move some senior citizens from care homes… 1 day ago

Danny30798186

[email protected] RT @MsAvaArmstrong: California to move healthy nursing home residents to USNS Mercy https://t.co/pQ11y8WUbO 2 days ago

TheLTCOmbudsman

Harris County Long-term Care Ombudsman Program RT @nalltco: California to move healthy nursing home residents to USNS Mercy https://t.co/PUGONpMftx 2 days ago

HamsterRj

RJ Hamster RT @dubvNOW: California to move healthy nursing home residents to USNS Mercy https://t.co/k9JegpJF5W https://t.co/hZwd8TcQVF 2 days ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics California to move healthy nursing home residents to USNS Mercy https://t.co/k9JegpJF5W https://t.co/hZwd8TcQVF 2 days ago

