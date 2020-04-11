Global  

Kentucky To Enforce Quarantine Orders By Recording License Plates Of Churchgoers

Daily Caller Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
‘This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else’
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kentucky to record license plates of anyone at mass gatherings

Kentucky to record license plates of anyone at mass gatherings 00:59

 During his COVID-19 press briefing on Friday, Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear announced that over Easter weekend license plates will be recorded for anyone breaking stay at home orders and gathering in large groups.

